Woman Discovers Decomposing Neighbor After Her Home Is Infested With Spiders

An infestation of spiders in a woman’s studio apartment in Los Angeles allegedly led her to find her dead neighbor decomposing next door.

Reagan Baylee claimed on her TikTok account that she was sleeping three feet away from her dead neighbor for weeks and did not realize it. She was living in a small, 250 square feet apartment in the Los Angeles valley during the COVID-19 pandemic when she began to notice odd smells and an increase in the number of spiders in her place.

“It was around the middle of May and I started to call my mom and tell her that I wasn’t really feeling like myself. What I meant by that was that I was having headaches, I wasn’t really sleeping through the night, I was feeling nauseous a lot,” Baylee claimed. “And honestly, we all kind of wrote it off as me just feeling a little lonely and going a little crazy during quarantine, just like everyone else was. It was really unlike me to not be able to sleep through the night, so I thought this was really strange, but again, I just wrote it off because I just thought I was really sad and depressed.”

It was at this time that Baylee began to notice spiders in her place, along with an awful odor throughout the day. She notified her property manager but was rebuffed and wrote it off as just the result of seasonal warming weather, according to Newsweek.

“Towards the middle of May I started to complain about a bad smell that I would get whenever there was a heavy breeze, but again it wasn’t anything I could put my finger on. It was just something that I was smelling occasionally. Truthfully my best description of this smell was kind of like a dead fish, so I thought that maybe a bird had caught a fish, which in retrospect is the most stupid thing ever because there’s no lakes anywhere near me,” Baylee alleged.

She claimed that restrictions put in place because of the pandemic made her manager reluctant to send anyone down to investigate it as social distancing was implemented by the state. Baylee alleged that the spiders and smell made her worry about her neighbors or fear there was a dead domestic animal such as a dog, according to Newsweek.

“I had this really bad feeling something was super wrong and the smell was getting really bad every time it was windy, and I was really, really worried,” she said.

She eventually convinced her property manager to send someone over to investigate.

“He had walked up the stairs and he couldn’t even make it up the stairs without starting to vomit. He ripped off his mask and he said I am going to get the master key someone is dead,” she alleged.

“Things went from zero to a hundred really fast… within a few minutes there were eight cops that were all inside my apartment gathering information, and they said they were just going to start busting down doors,” Baylee claimed.

Reagan Baylee noticed a lot more spiders, and things went from bad to worse as the bugs were now accompanied by a nasty smell. https://t.co/MyWdunBbf1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 3, 2021

“So the cop twists the doorknob and he opens it maybe an inch. The amount of bugs that came out of this unit, it looked like 1,000 bugs,” Baylee alleged. “Thousands of them, flying out of the unit. They immediately slam the door and the cops call for a ton of backup. The cops started ripping off their masks and multiple of them were throwing up over the side of the railing.”

The police found the body and the horrifying scene that accompanied it. Baylee claimed that he was about 74-years-old and lived alone.

“Long story short they said this was the worst decomposed body they had ever come across and they see a lot of decomposed bodies,” Baylee said. “Not going to go too into the specifics of it, especially for the privacy of the person, but let’s just say they were liquified and they’re basically just a skeleton at this point.”