De Blasio Goes Full New Yorker On Cuomo, Says ‘Get The Hell Out’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called Gov. Andrew Cuomo a “narcissist” and said he is stifling New York’s pandemic recovery by staying in office despite the attorney general’s findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, New York Daily News reported Thursday.

De Blasio to Cuomo: ‘Get the hell out.’ https://t.co/KUOpIu3Epb — WNYT NewsChannel 13 (@WNYT) August 5, 2021

“It’s hurting the people in New York state and New York City — there’s no question,” de Blasio said in his daily briefing on Aug. 5. “You know, a guy who spends 11 hours having to testify about his sexual harassment and assaults is not a guy who’s focusing on just fighting COVID or getting us federal aid or getting rent relief money to people who need it.”

De Blasio then compared Cuomo to former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Reporter Who Spoke To State Investigators About Gov. Cuomo Wants Little Brother Chris To Pay Too)

“He’s obviously borrowing a page from the Trump playbook and trying to scorch the Earth, attack the people doing the investigation, attack anyone who might prosecute him,” de Blasio said, referencing Cuomo’s claim that Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation had political motivations to oust Cuomo out of office.

“It is just a matter of time before he’s gone,” de Blasio added. “If he was not such a narcissist, and he actually could think about other human beings, he would say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m doing a lot of damage at this point, it’s time to go,’” de Blasio said.

Addressing Cuomo directly, he said, “Just get the hell out of the way.”