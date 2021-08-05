‘I Catch Flies With My A** Cheeks’: ‘Law And Order’ Star Opens Up About Life At 60 In Upcoming Issue

“Law and Order” star Christopher Meloni opened up about life at 60 and dropped quite a few eye-opening comments, including that he catches “flies” with his “ass cheeks.”

“The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it,” Meloni explained to Men’s Health magazine in a piece published on Wednesday. “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.'”

But that’s exactly what has occurred and it happened after an on-set snap of his butt girth surfaced on a neighborhood Facebook group from his new NBC series “Law and Order: Organized Crime.” The photo reportedly rivaled stars like Kim Kardashian. (RELATED: Crew Member Of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Dies Of Coronavirus)

Christopher Meloni is having a moment. But why has America imprinted on a 60-year-old white guy — and one who plays cop, no less — in 2021? I profiled the gruff, odd, lovely @Chris_Meloni for the cover of @MensHealthMag. https://t.co/c1YSUWOdIc — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) August 4, 2021

Meloni first talked about how his dream finally started to come true when he landed the role of Elliot Stabler on “Law and Order” in 1999 and how when his fame started to become a reality it would keep him up at night with anxiety. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Meloni Set To Return As ‘SVU’ Character Elliot Stabler In New NBC Show)

He would stay on the show for the next decade before he and NBC parted ways in 2011.

Then last year, the NBC folks came to him and pitched their idea for “Organized Crime” and just like that Meloni’s character, Stabler, was back in the crime fighting business.

“This time around with the Law & Order ride, I’m not stressed by: Will it go well? Will it not go well?” Christopher shared. “Not that I know how it’s going to go. Just that, eh, just ride. Just do, just be.”

“There are bigger things, more important things,” he added. “I know how important this is to me, but I have a clearer vision of life. I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills. As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes and of your gifts.”

Near the end of the interview, the reporter talked to the superstar actor about how he had recently been killing flies with “incredible accuracy” and Chris had an unforgettable response.

“I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap,” the TV star giggled. “I’m clever with my ass cheeks!”