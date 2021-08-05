Clint Eastwood Returns To Western Roots In First Peek At His Movie ‘Cry Macho’

Clint Eastwood is getting back on a horse and back to his western roots in this first peek at his movie “Cry Macho,” which he said has been forty years in the making.

“[Producer] Al Ruddy asked me if I would do it and I felt I was too young for the part,” the 91-year-old legendary actor explained to People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“I thought I might direct it then but it went by the wayside,” he added. “Then, about a year ago, we brought it back out and feels like I’m just at the right age now and I thought it’d be fun to do.” (RELATED: Clint Eastwood On Hillary Clinton: ‘It’s A Tough Voice To Listen To For Four Years’)

The outlet posted several pictures from the set. Check them out.

Eastwood, who is directing, producing and starring in the western, plays one-time rodeo star Mike Milo, who takes a job from his former boss and the job is to bring the young man’s son, Rafo, played by Eduardo Minett, safely home from Mexico. The two are forced to travel the back roads and through their adventures form a special bond.

When asked what it was like to finally see the film come to life, the “Gran Torino” star said he “didn’t really think about” it. He also admitted he takes, “one picture at a time, but this was the right time for this one” so he felt “good about that.”

While Eastwood’s early days are filled with western movies like “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” and “A Fistful of Dollars,” in the last decade he’s taken on a director role in such films as “Flags of our Fathers,” “American Sniper” and “The 15:17 to Paris.”

“Cry Macho” is due out in theaters and on HBO Max in September.