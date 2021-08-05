Dagen McDowell Says Paying Security While Trashing Police Is Cori Bush’s Version Of ‘Let Them Eat Cake’

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell said Thursday that Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush might as well be saying to her constituents, “Let them eat cake.”

McDowell joined her co-hosts on Fox News’ “The Five” to discuss Bush’s plans to keep paying for private security while she continued to advocate for defunding the police in major cities across the U.S. (RELATED: No Way Anybody Trusts Him’: Dagen McDowell Says Dr. Fauci Needs To ‘Retire To His Laboratory In The Country’)

WATCH:

The segment began with a video of Bush explaining that she needed to have private security because attempts had been made on her life.

“Suck it up. Defunding the police has to happen and we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets. We are trying to save lives. I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet. I have private security because of the white supremacy and racist narrative,” Bush said.

“I do have to blame the people of St. Louis,” co-host Jesse Watters responded, adding, “They voted her in and they basically took a loud mouth off the streets and put her in Congress. She is a professional protestor. She cut her teeth in the Ferguson deal. Mike Brown, hands up and don’t shoot. That was a lie but she launched her career after that.”

Watters also noted that Bush had been with the protesters who smashed through the gate outside Mark and Patricia McCloskey‘s home, prompting them to come outside carrying their firearms.

“Everything she says is about racism. She is like a robot for racism. Push the button, racism!” Watters concluded.

McDowell jumped in then, saying that Bush was in competition for attention with other Democrats in Congress like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“Because she is competing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, she has to ratchet up the insanity,” McDowell added, arguing that Bush was essentially saying that she needed to be safe and protected but her constituents did not. “She is literally saying — it’s her version of ‘let them eat cake.’ Instead, it’s let them eat lead.”