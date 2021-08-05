Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Explains Why He Doesn’t Have A Six-Pack

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained that a freak injury during his wrestling days caused him to lose his six-pack abs in an interview with Wired magazine Monday.

Johnson and his “Jungle Cruise” co-star Emily Blunt were featured in Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview.” During the interview, Blunt read the question off a poster with other questions posed by Google searches.

“What’s wrong with ‘The Rock’s abs?” she asked.

Johnson immediately burst out laughing. “That is so f**ked up!” he exclaimed, saying that the reason behind the question was that some Instagram fitness models have “six, eight, twelve, twenty-four pack stomachs” while he only had a “four and a half-pack.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

He went to explain that, during a wrestling match in 2013, he tore the top of his quadriceps muscle off his pelvis, which caused a chain reaction of tears, including tearing his hip adductor and abdominal muscles off the bone. The injury required him to have triple hernia surgery. (RELATED: Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Run For President? His Comments Might Surprise You)

Blunt responded by facetiously chastising fans. “It’s not his fault, guys,” she said. “Where are your abs?”

“‘What is wrong with The Rock’s abs?’ Well, it’s called a wrestling match for 45 minutes and the top of my quad popped off my pelvis,” Johnson said.

“Jungle Cruise” premiered on July 30.