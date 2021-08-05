Fox News Names New White House Correspondent

Fox News will have a new White House correspondent covering President Joe Biden’s administration starting this week, according to The Hill.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich will transition to a new role as a White House correspondent, The Hill reported Thursday. Previously, Heinrich worked at Fox News as a congressional correspondent. She first joined Fox News in 2018 and said that covering a presidential administration at the White House has been “a lifelong dream” of hers, The Hill reported.

Honored to have this privilege and eager to carry out my duty of fair, tough, and honest reporting. See you soon, from the White House! https://t.co/aHykuOCvcV — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 5, 2021

“I am honored to have the opportunity to report on the highest levels of the United States government for our audience and look forward to working closely with our incredibly talented team,” Heinrich said of her new position, according to The Hill.

She will be working alongside the network’s current White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who has made a name for himself by getting into back-and-forths with White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Biden. (RELATED: Jen Psaki Dodges Peter Doocy’s Question On Flagging Misinformation For Social Platforms)

Heinrich’s shoes as congressional correspondent will be filled by Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie, The Hill noted. The news channel also announced it has hired Alexandria Hoff, who previously worked at KYW-TV, a CBS affiliate based in Philadelphia, and will begin working as a general assignment reporter out of Washington, D.C., in September, The Hill reported.

“We look forward to adding Jacqui to our outstanding White House team alongside Peter Doocy and are pleased to welcome Aishah and Alex to our exceptional Washington bureau,” President and Executive Editor of Fox News Media Jay Wallace said of the reshuffling at Fox News, according to The Hill.