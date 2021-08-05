Watch Gerard Butler And Frank Grillo In The Trailer For ‘Copshop’

“Copshop” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A con artist decides to hide from an assassin inside a small-town police station. When the hit man turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to be a must-see film for action fans.

I’m an absolutely massive fan of Gerard Butler. I will watch literally anything he appears in. I think he’s one of the most entertaining actors of the past couple decades.

The man is Hollywood gold, and everything he touches tends to turn to gold.

Frank Grillo is also an outstanding actor. While I haven’t seen a ton of his work, I know the second “Purge” movie was outstanding in large part because of his performance.

Now, the two Hollywood stars are teaming up for “Copshop,” and it looks like bullets will be flying and bodies will drop.

The film also doesn’t look like it’s going to take itself too seriously, which is always nice to see.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Copshop” starting September 17.