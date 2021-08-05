BREAKING: Ice-T Says He Loves Boobs

Ice-T defended his wife Coco Austin after a report came out she was breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, and made it clear he likes boobs too.

“News Flash!” the 63-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

“We feed Chanel FOOD…,” he added. “She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” (RELATED: Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After Receiving Backlash For Breastfeeding Nearly Four-Year-Old Daughter)

News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!! pic.twitter.com/TWdHu9ApnE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

He followed up his post with several other tweets, once including giving a shout out to others who said they too like to suck on boobs. (RELATED: Ice-T Calls Out Amazon, ‘Almost Shot’ A Delivery Driver)

“Right!” the rapper tweeted. “Shout out to EVERYONE that love to suck a titty or two!”

Right! Shout out to EVERYONE that love to suck a titty or two! https://t.co/kbsjFexATf — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

“Lol. When it’s all said and done I guess I’ll be known as a Titty Lover,” he added. “I can live with that.”

Lol. When it’s all said and done I guess I’ll be known as a Titty Lover… I can live with that. pic.twitter.com/PGCgrOdCLg — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

“Just wait till they find out how much I love Coco’s Booty!” the rapper, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, continued.

Just wait till they find out how much I love Coco’s Booty! Lol https://t.co/efy7gzXBnR — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 5, 2021

Coco gave a recent interview to US Weekly about how she was still breastfeeding their daughter at age 5 occasionally, calling it “a big bonding moment for a mother” and her child.

“Why take that away from her?” she added. “If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”