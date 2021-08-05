Jameis Winston Reacts To Hilarious Viral Video Of Himself Struggling With Tackling Pads

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a great reaction to an embarrassing viral video.

Winston has been blowing up Twitter ever since a video surfaced showing him mightily struggling with some tackling pads. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wasn’t just struggling. It looked like it was his first time ever carrying a football.

look at our QB1 mane lmaoooo😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t8O2PTjdeA — Jayden xavier⚜️ (@Jaynodealings) August 4, 2021

However, the Florida State Heisman winner is taking it all in stride. The presumed starter for the Saints tweeted Wednesday night, “That second pad on the left got me with that hit stick!”

That second pad on the left got me with that hit stick! 😅😅 #StillStanding https://t.co/wiMkItL4zT — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) August 4, 2021

At least Jameis Winston isn’t taking himself too seriously. Way too many athletes take themselves too seriously.

If they make a mistake, they don’t want people putting a spotlight on it. Not Winston!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

He had no problem showing off the video to all of his followers. Whether you think he’s a good quarterback or not, you at least have to respect his vibe and energy.

Anyone willing to make fun of themselves is a guy I want in my locker room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

Props to Winston for having a great sense of humor!