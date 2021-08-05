Jason Garrett Tells The Media To Refer To Him As ‘Coach’ Instead Of His First Name

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett wants to be referred to as “coach.”

In a video tweeted Thursday by @SNYGiants, the former Cowboys head coach was addressing the media when a reporter said, "Good to see you, Jason," according to BroBible.

That’s when Garrett fired back with, “Yeah, we say good to see you, Coach. That’s how we do it.” Literally a second later, you could hear him be called Jason again.

Watch the situation unfold below.

Jason Garrett would like to be called “Coach.” Noted. pic.twitter.com/JR5Ha9Omr1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2021

It seems like Jason Garrett and Deion Sanders have a very similar mindset. The former NFL star recently walked away from his media availability because someone called him by his first name.

Garrett must have seen that and been the only person on the planet who thought Deion was in the right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

You know who doesn’t demand to be called “coach” by members of the media? Nick Saban. You know what Nick Saban has?

Seven national titles. Meanwhile, Garrett was run out of Dallas when he failed to win at a high level. Maybe he should do things more like Saban and less like Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

Breaking news: Alabama coach Nick Saban was called “Nick” 8 times by reporters during his press conference at SEC Media Days. And didn’t “cuss out” one reporter #DontCallMeDeion #CallMeMrPrimeTime — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2021

Jason is his name and I’ll never understand why people get so fired up about this stuff. If you don’t like your name, blame your parents. Don’t blame the media. It’s that simple.