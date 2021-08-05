‘Governor Who? That’s My Response’: Biden Laughs Off Question About Ron DeSantis, COVID-19 Restrictions

President Joe Biden laughed off a reporter’s question Thursday on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments about COVID-19 restrictions after saying “governor who?”

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked Biden to weigh in on DeSantis’ Wednesday remarks about his resolve to stand in the way of the federal government when it comes to the implementation of new lockdown restrictions.

“Pres. Biden responded ‘Governor who?… that’s my response’,” O’Donnell tweeted Thursday.

President Biden laughs when asked about criticisms from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Governor who?”

DeSantis had fired back at the White House’s criticism of his handling of the coronavirus, asking the Biden administration to focus on securing the border instead. (RELATED: ‘Deadly Serious’: Psaki Responds To DeSantis’ Comments Slamming COVID Restrictions)

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way… If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, ruin their jobs… If you try to lock people down, I am standing in your way,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

“I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” DeSantis concluded.

DeSantis’ Wednesday remarks came in response to pleas from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Biden to “get out of the way” of the administration’s efforts at containing the spread of the virus through reintroduction of restrictions.

“I say to these governors: Please help,” the president said Tuesday, echoing Psaki’s criticism. “But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way. The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”