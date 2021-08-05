Bieber Apologizes For Supporting Morgan Wallen Over Racial Slur

Justin Bieber issued a lengthy apology for supporting Morgan Wallen over the country star’s recent racial slur, and said he wasn’t aware of it.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination,” the 27-year-old pop singer explained in a post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Yahoo in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to apologize for praising Morgan Wallen’s album: “I Had No Idea He Was Saying Those Racist Things”. READ: https://t.co/wSHf9n1FK9 pic.twitter.com/nuNSThNWAE — Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2021

“I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended,” he added, Fox News reported. “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny.”

“I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the N-word,” Bieber continued. “This brings those painful memories back up, I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know that I am not that person.” (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

The “Baby” hitmaker explained that he knows he has already apologized for his past comment of using the N-word when he was 14, but said he was bringing it up because it could “hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is.”

On Wednesday, Bieber had shared a screenshot of Wallen’s latest album “Dangerous: The Double Album” on his social media page and wrote that he loved the album.

Not long after, the “Yummy” hitmaker deleted his post and shared the message with fans about how he was unaware of the video leaked of the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker using the racial slur.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.