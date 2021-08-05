Politician Surrenders Teaching License After Allegedly Kicking Student ‘In The Testicles’

A Kansas state representative has voluntarily surrendered his teaching license following an outburst in which he allegedly assaulted two students.

Kansas Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel has pled not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor battery of two teenagers. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Samsel announced that he would be relinquishing his substitute teaching license, the Topeka Capital Journal reported.

Samsel stated in his post that he hoped that giving up his teaching license would help, “bring peace and healing for all.” He also noted that he had sought mental help in recent months.

Samsel attributed his outburst to “an isolated episode of mania with psychotic features, caused by extreme stress, pressure, and agitation over a sustained period of time.”

Kansas GOP Rep. Mark Samsel, who’s accused of kicking a HS student in the crotch, has given up his teaching license. https://t.co/datzy2w0iT — Complex (@Complex) August 5, 2021

“There is no likelihood that it will happen again, especially as I have continued to study ways to handle stress,” Samsel added. (RELATED: Former Teacher Of The Year Arrested On Rape And Sodomy Charges Involving Student)

“By sharing, I also hope this helps bring awareness and understanding, especially for those who have never been touched by a mental health battle,” he said. “Once you have, it brings a whole new perspective.”

One of the alleged victims told a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office detective that Samsel had allegedly, “kicked him in the testicles with his right foot” and he was grabbed “with both hands” and “shoved against the wall.”

Another student said that Samsel had grabbed her and made her feel as though he was going to hurt her.

Samsel denied these allegations and is next due in court August 16.