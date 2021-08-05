Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Conor McGregor’s Tweet About His Dead Father, Accuses Him Of Tweeting While Under The Influence

Khabib Nurmagomedov has fired back at Conor McGregor appearing to mock his dead father.

McGregor recently tweeted and ultimately deleted a comment that seemed to imply it was a good thing Khabib's father died after complications with coronavirus. In his response, Khabib kept it shockingly classy.

Conor McGregor ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/rNP0nE0TBt — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 27, 2021

“During a conversation with Mike Tyson, the Russian-born star suggested that McGregor tweets while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to BroBible.

“I think he post this tweet, like, drunk too much or do something…and he always delete these tweets,” Khabib explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

I have to admit that I certainly wouldn’t have such a measured response if someone took a shot at one of my dead family members.

No matter what you think of Khabib or McGregor, you have to admit that the former’s response here was the definition of classy.

He didn’t get overly personal, angry or take unnecessary shots. He just pointed out that he thinks McGregor tweets while intoxicated and deletes them. Of all the shots he could have taken, he chose the most vanilla.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, has sadly passed away. The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. pic.twitter.com/aQxv9dkNYK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2020

As for McGregor, I have no idea what has gotten into him. The dude was out of control before Dustin Poirier destroyed him and he’s really out of control now.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman 🇵🇸 (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Props to Khabib for having a measured response and not escalating things, even though he would have 100% been justified if he had.