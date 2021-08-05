Kirk Cousins Might Surround Himself With Plexiglass To Stay Safe From Coronavirus

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is considering a bold plan to protect himself this season.

Cousins, who isn’t vaccinated, just spent several days on the league’s COVID-19 list after a close contact situation with backup Kellen Mond. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks — including starter Kirk Cousins — for tonight’s practice after rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, per league sources. Cousins is a high-risk close contact. The team is going through contact tracing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2021

According to Kevin Siefert, the veteran quarterback told the media Thursday that he might surround himself with plexigass in the QB room to protect himself from coronavirus.

When asked why he won’t get vaccinated, Cousins said it was a private decision.

Cousins said he has thought about surrounding himself with plexiglass in the QB room. He was asked why he would go to such lengths when a vaccine would be far more effective and efficient. He said the decision is personal and private. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 5, 2021

No matter what you think about the vaccine and the NFL’s handling of the situation, this is a hilarious idea from Cousins.

Imagine having everyone in the QB, but one guy has plexiglass completely surrounding him. Like I said above, it’s a bold strategy!

Kirk Cousins arriving for practice pic.twitter.com/Y0cKa4Z7L1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2021

Why stop with the QB room? You might as well have plexiglass in the locker room, on the sidelines and everywhere else you go.

If you’re going to go in with the plexiglass strategy, you might as well go all in!

The #Vikings activated QB Kirk Cousins from the COVID-19 reserve list. #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is eligible to come off the list tomorrow, though that will depend on to testing negative and clearing the protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think of Cousins’ strategy to stay safe this season!