Kirk Cousins Might Surround Himself With Plexiglass To Stay Safe From Coronavirus

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is considering a bold plan to protect himself this season.

Cousins, who isn’t vaccinated, just spent several days on the league’s COVID-19 list after a close contact situation with backup Kellen Mond. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Kevin Siefert, the veteran quarterback told the media Thursday that he might surround himself with plexigass in the QB room to protect himself from coronavirus.

When asked why he won’t get vaccinated, Cousins said it was a private decision.

No matter what you think about the vaccine and the NFL’s handling of the situation, this is a hilarious idea from Cousins.

Imagine having everyone in the QB, but one guy has plexiglass completely surrounding him. Like I said above, it’s a bold strategy!

Why stop with the QB room? You might as well have plexiglass in the locker room, on the sidelines and everywhere else you go.

If you’re going to go in with the plexiglass strategy, you might as well go all in!

Let us know in the comments what you think of Cousins’ strategy to stay safe this season!