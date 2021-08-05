Mac Jones Appears To Be Outperforming Cam Newton In Camp For The Patriots

Mac Jones might be winning the quarterback competition for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots intend on rolling with 2020 starter Cam Newton under center to start the 2021 campaign, but head coach Bill Belichick might make a switch sooner than later. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

According to Jeff Howe, the results in camp haven’t been close and Cam Newton has already thrown five interceptions.

That’s more than double the two interceptions Jones has thrown in camp, one of which was because a receiver tipped the ball.

Cam Newton struggled with accuracy today and was 7 of 13 (one drop) with 2 INTs. He’s now got 5 INTs in camp. Mac Jones was sharp throughout and was 17 of 23 (three drops, one incompletion when Henry tripped) with an INT on a dropped ball. He’s got 2 INTs in camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 4, 2021

For those of you paying attention, everyone has been raving about Jones ever since the Patriots drafted him 15th overall.

He hasn’t even started an NFL game yet and isn’t expected to start in 2021, but fans don’t care.

After his dominating season in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban’s tutelage, he has fans around the NFL eager to see what he can do.

Seeing that he’s apparently crushing Newton in camp, fans might get their wish sooner than they think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

There’s no question that Jones is the future for the Patriots. The only question is when he’ll take over. Judging from what’s coming out of camp, it might not be too much longer.