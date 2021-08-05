Man Charged For ‘Encouraging’ Girlfriend To Masturbate In Front Of Students

A man was charged for allegedly encouraging his girlfriend to masturbate in a classroom of students, according to the Carroll County, Georgia, sheriff’s office.

Brent Vadovsky, 32, is charged with 19 counts of child molestation, the sheriff’s office said. His girlfriend, Amelia Ressler, was charged in February for allegedly masturbating in her class at Mt. Zion Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vadovsky was “encouraging Ressler to take explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students.”

Vadovsky knew children could “possibly be exposed” to his girlfriend’s in-class masturbation video, deputies said.

Law enforcement began investigating Ressler after they were informed about the video circulating in the town, according to the New York Post. Vadovsky ran to Ohio after discovering he was being investigated but was arrested on unrelated charges.

He was then taken back to Georgia, sheriff officials said. Both Ressler and Vadovsky are held at the Carroll County Jail without bond.

Ressler said Vadovsky was her “soulmate” in a Facebook post from October, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: New York City Public School Teacher Charged With Raping Teenager In 2017, Police Say)



“No one else is gonna love him like me, and no [one] else comforts my soul like he did,” Ressler wrote. “We all deserve true love at least once in a lifetime … even if it’s just for a moment in time.”

Principal Cindy Parker at Mt. Zion Elementary School and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Multiple teachers have been arrested for inappropriate behavior around students. About 3.5 million students in the U.S. reported having had physical sexual contact from an adult (most often a teacher), according to 2015 statistics from the Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Exploitation.

Joseph William Page, 39, a sixth-grade teacher at a public school in California, was arrested in May on suspicion of possessing child pornography. A task force searching for people who allegedly trade images depicting child pornography identified him.

Mitchell James Ottinger, 25, a substitute teacher in Minnesota, was arrested in May for allegedly “sextorting” children by pretending to be a girl on the internet and then threatening to expose sexually explicit photos, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Police in Dallas charged Kevin Rayo, 26, a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, with possession of child pornography in April. Rayo was arrested at his home after investigators found images showing an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with children as young as three.

