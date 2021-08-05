LSU QB Myles Brennan Broke His Arm In Freak Fishing Accident

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a serious injury in a freak accident.

Ed Orgeron recently informed the media that Brennan suffered an injury to his arm that would require surgery, and as a result, you won’t be seeing the former starter on the field in the near future soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, more details are out and they paint an incredibly unfortunate and unlucky picture. According to Saturday Down South, Brennan’s dad Owen appeared on WWL’s SportsTalk with Kristian Garic, Bobby Hebert and Mike Detillier, and revealed that Myles broke his arm after his flip flop got caught in the dock while gearing up to fish and he fell.

“He could have been anywhere, anytime, and this accident could have happened. It was just an absolute freak accident. He was not doing anything that he was not supposed to be doing,” the LSU QB’s dad explained.

It really doesn’t get much unluckier than this injury for Brennan. It doesn’t get much unluckier at all. I’m pretty much at a loss for words right now.

Imagine losing a season of football because you feel after your flip flop got caught in the dock while preparing to fish.

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back and eventually get back on the field. It’s just an absolutely brutal situation for the talented passer.