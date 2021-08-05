The NFL Preseason Starts Thursday Night When The Cowboys And Steelers Play In The Hall Of Fame Game

The start of the NFL preseason has officially arrived.

Thursday night at 8:00 EST, the Steelers and Cowboys will take the field in Canton, Ohio to get things started in the Hall of Fame game, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hall-of-Fame game: Steelers vs. Cowboys. Tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2021

The start of the NFL preseason means that we’re only a few weeks away from the regular season getting underway September 9.

If you’re not excited for the Hall of Fame game, then I don’t know what to tell you. Football is officially back.

Sure, it’s only the preseason, but I’d take just about anything at this point. I’d watch DIII teams play if that’s what was on TV.

Plus, we’re going to get a look at Dak Prescott’s ankle after he hurt it last season and a slimmed down Ben Roethlisberger.

There are more than enough storylines to make sure everyone is interested and engaged.

Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on Fox. You know I’ll be watching!