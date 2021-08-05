Man Chokes Woman Riding Subway, Tries To Rape Her, Police Say

A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then attempted to rape her on the New York City subway Tuesday night, CBS 2 reported.

The attack occurred Tuesday evening around 9:45 p.m. on board a northbound C train approaching the 168th Street-Broadway station, according to CBS 2.

🚨WANTED🚨for an attempted Rape on a northbound “C” train approaching the 168 Street-Broadway subway station #manhattan On 8/03/21 @ 9:45PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/xITRbn6pdL — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 5, 2021



Police said that the suspect confronted a 40-year-old female and demanded her property. The suspect then proceeded to allegedly slam her on the seats in the train car and choked her out. After she lost consciousness he attempted to sexually assault her, according to CBS 2. Police reported that he dragged the victim to the subway platform when the subway train entered one of the stations and then took off running from the subway station. (RELATED: Suspect Identified After Woman Suffers Fatal Brain Damage Falling Down Stairs During Attempted Robbery)

The New York Police Department released video footage and images of the alleged suspect running out of the station in hopes that the public will identify him, according to PIX 11.

The victim was reportedly treated and evaluated by medics at the location of the attempted rape, however, the extent of the injuries was not made public as of Thursday.

Major cities nationwide have seen surges in violent crime over the past year. Murders in New York City spiked to 40% in 2020, while in Chicago, Illinois, the murder rate jumped 50%. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the murder rate just about doubled in 2020.