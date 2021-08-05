Police Allege Woman Killed Husband, Chopped His Legs Off With Ax

Authorities alleged that a woman shot and killed her husband before chopping his legs off with an ax, it was reported Wednesday.

Thessalonica Allen, a 34-year-old woman from Indiana, is suspected of fatally shooting her husband, Randy Allen, in their LaPorte apartment on July 27, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. After allegedly shooting her husband, police also said Thessalonica asked for her teenage children’s help to move and get rid of the body. When the body was too heavy and difficult to move, police said Thessalonica allegedly took an ax to her husband’s legs, authorities believe, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Thessalonica’s children apparently woke up when they heard the shots coming from their mother’s bedroom, police said. When they entered the bedroom, they saw Allen on the floor asking for help, but their mother allegedly instructed them to not call 911 and sent them back to their rooms, police said, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

“(One of the children) stated that he saw Randy’s legs were cut off at that point and saw his mother had put Randy’s legs in a plastic bag,” the charges read. https://t.co/FryIogaPI0 — Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) August 4, 2021

Thessalonica later woke up her two teenage children and allegedly asked them to help her drag the body out of the house, and place the corpse in a vehicle, court documents alleged, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. However, the body was too heavy for them to move.

The following night, Thessalonica again woke her teenage children up to allegedly ask them to help her place Randy’s body into a tote bag, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported. “The children stated that mom had plans to take the vehicle and body to South Bend and set it on fire,” authorities alleged, as the Times of Northwest Indiana noted.

Thessalonica was arrested after police received a tip from a man who said he was the father of one of the children living in the house. According to police, the man claimed that Thessalonica told him Randy was beating their child, which prompted the man to come to their LaPorte apartment. He claimed that when he arrived Thessalonica showed the man Randy’s corpse and asked him to help move the body, which he refused to. (RELATED: Russian Woman Weighing 224 Pounds Accused Of Killing Her Husband By Suffocating Him With Her Butt)

“As they were driving back, she told (the man) that she had to shoot Randy because he was beating on her and the kids,” law enforcement claimed, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Police arrested Thessalonica in LaPorte, and she reportedly confessed to shooting her husband after the couple got into a physical fight, according to authorities.

“He beats me,” Thessalonica told police while crying, charging documents claimed, the Times of Northwest Indiana report read.

When authorities searched the apartment, they discovered Randy’s partially dismembered remains in a tote bag. “She then admitted she had to cut Randy’s legs off because she wasn’t able to fit him inside the tote,” authorities stated, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. “She stated she panicked and did not know what to do after she had shot him. She stated she used an ax to cut his legs off,” authorities said.

Thessalonica was charged with murder, two counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor, abuse of a corpse, alteration of a death scene and two counts of neglect of a dependent, according to Fox News. A count of misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime has also been levied against her.