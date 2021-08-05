Rand Paul Flames Op-Ed’s ‘Obscene’ Rules For The Unvaccinated, Swings At Fauci

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul made it clear Thursday that he was not impressed with recent suggestions for regulating unvaccinated Americans.

Paul made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” and took issue with White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice in general as well as a recent Juliette Kayyem op-ed in The Atlantic titled “Unvaccinated People Need to Bear the Burden.” (RELATED: ‘Legitimate Questions’: Admiral Giroir Defends Rand Paul, Accuses Fauci Of ‘Hiding Behind Technical Definitions’)

WATCH:

Paul responded to Kayyem’s op-ed first, which advocated for only vaccinated people to be allowed on domestic flights.

“Obscene,” Paul said. “You know that if we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they’re going to declare that we’re a terrorist and that we can’t fly.”

Paul went on to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans to not receive the vaccine within three months of having contracted COVID-19 — and argued that he believed the immunity from natural infection was likely to last longer than the immunity provided by one of the available vaccines.

“This idiot would have us not flying for three months,” he added. “So it makes no sense, it’s complete collectivism. And all of these people are the same people who hooted and hollered and said Trump is leading us to authoritarianism. What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly list for people who disagree with you.”

Paul then pivoted to address Fauci’s support for more mask mandates, arguing that the cloth masks most Americans have been wearing would do little to slow the spread of the virus.

“Dr. Fauci needs to be away from government, away from advice, because almost all of his advice had been wrongheaded. But some of it’s actually very dangerous,” he claimed.