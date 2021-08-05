REPORT: Rapper Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Rapper Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter reportedly died from a complication from an existing heart defect.

The superstar rapper's daughter, Lauren, died from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies," TMZ reported from an official death certificate in a piece published Thursday.

Fetty Wap’s Late Daughter Lauren, 4, Died from Heart Defect Complications: Report https://t.co/qWityA5I0l — People (@people) August 5, 2021

The rapper's daughter, whose mother is the 30-year-old rapper's ex, Turquoise Miami (Lisa Pembroke), died June 24 at her residence in Riverdale, Georgia, the outlet noted.

In the last few days, both the rapper and Pembroke have shared touching tributes to their daughter.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Lisa wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Fetty celebrated his daughter’s life when he shared a picture of his daughter during a brief Instagram Live session, calling her “my shorty,” TMZ reported.

"She's good," the rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell, said Page Six reported. "My baby's happy now."

“My shorty,” the New Jersey rapper added before kissing a photo of his daughter. “That’s my little twin right there.”