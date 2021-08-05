Editorial

REPORT: Joe Burrow Is Struggling In Training Camp, Missing Easy Throws

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 28: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp on July 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly struggling in training camp.

Burrow suffered a significant knee injury in 2020 that ended his season, but he’s been cleared to return. However, things are not going well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, the Athletic reported that the LSU Heisman winner is having an incredibly “ugly” time, missing throws that used to be “layups” and might be protecting his rehabbed knee.

The worst part about this is that Burrow is reportedly nervous with his knee. I don’t blame a guy for being cautious, but you can’t have a quarterback out there who is afraid to plant weight.

If he isn’t confident in his rehab knee, then he won’t be able to accomplish anything on the field. It’s that simple.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m pulling for Burrow to return to 100% sooner than later. He was off to an electric start during his rookie campaign before he got hurt.

It was crystal clear that he was capable of playing at a high level in the NFL. Then, it all came crashing down and he’s now struggling to return.

 

Hopefully, Burrow gets it all figured out. Fans don’t want to see a young man with such a bright future struggle.