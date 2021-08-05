REPORT: Joe Burrow Is Struggling In Training Camp, Missing Easy Throws

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly struggling in training camp.

Burrow suffered a significant knee injury in 2020 that ended his season, but he’s been cleared to return. However, things are not going well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Burrow suffers a GRUESOME injury. Looks like he snapped his leg in half. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it appears. pic.twitter.com/iGcme7oFLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

According to BroBible, the Athletic reported that the LSU Heisman winner is having an incredibly “ugly” time, missing throws that used to be “layups” and might be protecting his rehabbed knee.

#Bengals first day in pads looked like the days before pads: ugly for the offense. 😳 The stunning element of the offensive slog. 🔍 One name keeps showing up on D. 👀 Burrow’s passing chart. ⬆⬇ Tracking Jackson Carman’s opportunity. https://t.co/qgbhC6eQIB — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2021

The worst part about this is that Burrow is reportedly nervous with his knee. I don’t blame a guy for being cautious, but you can’t have a quarterback out there who is afraid to plant weight.

If he isn’t confident in his rehab knee, then he won’t be able to accomplish anything on the field. It’s that simple.

Joey B slanging it. pic.twitter.com/utyueq9l2Q — Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) June 15, 2021

I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m pulling for Burrow to return to 100% sooner than later. He was off to an electric start during his rookie campaign before he got hurt.

It was crystal clear that he was capable of playing at a high level in the NFL. Then, it all came crashing down and he’s now struggling to return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

Hopefully, Burrow gets it all figured out. Fans don’t want to see a young man with such a bright future struggle.