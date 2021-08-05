SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Gets A Contract Extension Through 2026

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has earned himself a contract extension.

The SEC announced Thursday that Sankey's contract has been extended through 2026. The most powerful commissioner in college sports has ruled the SEC since July 2015.

NEWS | Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in his post through at least 2026, the @SEC announced on Thursday. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 5, 2021

Sankey said the following in reaction to his extension:

I am grateful for the support of the SEC’s presidents and chancellors, and for the continuing opportunity to serve our universities while supporting the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference. We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics, and I look forward to working with the SEC’s campus leaders to identify a path forward that will sustain the incredible success of our Conference and provide opportunities for young people to grow academically and challenge themselves athletically.

Pete Thamel reported that Sankey is also likely going to get a gigantic raise on his new deal. His last known salary was just under $3 million.

What’s not in the SEC release about Greg Sankey’s contract extension are the terms. Expect Sankey to get a huge raise, as his last reported salary is $2.9 million. Commissioner raises come in tandem with TV deals, so expect a big bump. Sankey’s deal through 2026 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 5, 2021

Even though I’m a Big Ten guy, I 100% support the SEC’s decision to extend Greg Sankey. He might be the greatest commissioner in college football history.

In 2020 when lots of losers were trying to cancel football and bankrupt communities dependent on that money, Sankey successfully led the fight to make sure games were played.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

Furthermore, Sankey then went out and added the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the conference. The SEC is now hands down the most powerful conference in America, and you can thank Sankey in large part for that happening.

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

Sankey has earned the right to continue to lead the SEC and I don’t expect that to change once 2026 passes.