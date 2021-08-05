Editorial

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Gets A Contract Extension Through 2026

Mar 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks on the cancelation of the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has earned himself a contract extension.

The SEC announced Thursday that Sankey’s contract has been extended through 2026. The most powerful commissioner in college sports has ruled the SEC since July 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sankey said the following in reaction to his extension:

I am grateful for the support of the SEC’s presidents and chancellors, and for the continuing opportunity to serve our universities while supporting the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference. We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics, and I look forward to working with the SEC’s campus leaders to identify a path forward that will sustain the incredible success of our Conference and provide opportunities for young people to grow academically and challenge themselves athletically.

Pete Thamel reported that Sankey is also likely going to get a gigantic raise on his new deal. His last known salary was just under $3 million.

Even though I’m a Big Ten guy, I 100% support the SEC’s decision to extend Greg Sankey. He might be the greatest commissioner in college football history.

In 2020 when lots of losers were trying to cancel football and bankrupt communities dependent on that money, Sankey successfully led the fight to make sure games were played.

Furthermore, Sankey then went out and added the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the conference. The SEC is now hands down the most powerful conference in America, and you can thank Sankey in large part for that happening.

Sankey has earned the right to continue to lead the SEC and I don’t expect that to change once 2026 passes.