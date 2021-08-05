Senator Roger Marshall Wants The DOJ To Investigate ESPN For Potentially Destroying The Big 12

Senator Roger Marshall wants the Department of Justice to investigate ESPN.

The Senator from Kansas wrote a letter Wednesday asking for the DOJ to launch an investigation into the sports network for any role it might have played in the Big 12’s chaos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, and the Big 12 appears to be on the brink of collapse.

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

“I write today to ask that the DOJ investigate ESPN’s role in the potential destruction of the Big XII Conference and if any anti-competitive or illegal behavior occurred relating to manipulating the conference change or ESPN’s contractual television rights,” Marshall wrote in the letter. You can read the entire thing below.

Sen. Marshall of Kansas wants the Department of Justice to investigate ESPN after Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC. pic.twitter.com/luMACNcbHU — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 4, 2021

Just in case you didn’t already think college football was an insane sport, this letter from Senator Marshall should eliminate any doubt.

We have a sitting United States Senator asking for an investigation into ESPN. For those of you who don’t know, some think ESPN orchestrated this entire situation and is also trying to bring the Big 12 to its knees to avoid paying out the rest of the conference’s TV deal.

ESPN and the Big 12 are on the brink of a massive war because of conference expansion, and a billion dollars is on the line. If you don’t love this kind of chaos, then you’re not a real college football fan. Bring on the lawsuits!pic.twitter.com/gSX33Ozc94 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 29, 2021

As interesting as it all is, I certainly hope the DOJ has much better things to do than investigate ESPN. I’m not a legal expert, but I am a college football expert.

It’s a dirty sport with billions on the line. People are always scheming. If the Big 12 didn’t see this coming, then that’s on them.

Maybe Senator Marshall should question the conference’s apparent incompetent leadership instead of targeting a TV network.

This whole situation has truly turned into one of the most entertaining college football situations in the history of the sport, and a DOJ investigation into whatever role ESPN might have played would take things to an unprecedented level.