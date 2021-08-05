‘South Park’ Creators Sign A New Deal With ViacomCBS, 14 Movies Will Be Made For Paramount+

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have reached a gigantic new deal with ViacomCBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the genius comedy duo has inked a deal through 2027 that will bring 14 “South Park” movies to Paramount+. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The deal also renews the hit Comedy Central show through season 30. Season 25 is expected to air in 2022.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Stone and Parker said in part in a statement reacting to the new deal, according to the same report.

As I’ve said many times before, “South Park” must be protected at all costs. “South Park” and “Always Sunny” are the only two shows on TV that aren’t afraid to go after everyone and everything.

In 2021, we need refreshing and blunt comedy more than ever before. We live in an era when the wrong joke might get the woke mob to cancel you.

Cancel culture is a cancer on our society and we can’t tolerate it. People who support cancel culture are bitter losers whose opinions don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/sqzAmaErBk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

“South Park” is too powerful to stop and that’s why we should all hope we get as many seasons as possible. We need somebody flipping the middle finger to all the people who sit around and complain, and nobody does it better than Stone and Parker.

Also, if you haven’t watched the pandemic specials “South Park” aired, I’d recommend watching them both. Neither is the best content we’ve ever seen from the show, but they’re still worth checking out.

Now, we wait until 2022 gets here so we can get some new episodes!