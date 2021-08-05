10 Dead And 20 Injured After Van Suspected Of Transporting Migrants Crashed

Ten people died and 20 others were injured after a van suspected of transporting migrants crashed near Encino, Texas, My RGV reported Wednesday.

The van was carrying 30 migrants when it crashed into a utility pole while making a turn about eight miles from a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, law enforcement officials said, according to My RGV. Officials were not in pursuit of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

“They were traveling too fast, and they made a right turn and wasn’t able to obviously make the turn. They didn’t slow down to try to get on the FM road right here,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said, My RGV reported.

DPS just shared these pictures with the media of the scene where 10 migrants died and 12 were injured after the van they were on hit a pole and fell on its side. pic.twitter.com/h6QLLE2T5J — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) August 5, 2021

The van was carrying 27 men and three women, one woman and nine men died in the incident, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez said, according to My RGV. Three of those who died were from Mexico, one was from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.

None of the passengers were children, though their ages weren’t released and the driver, who died at the scene, has not been identified, Brandley said, My RGV reported. Martinez said the vehicle was suspected to have been transporting migrants. (RELATED: Judge Sides With Biden Against Texas Governor’s Order To Block Transporting Released Migrants)

Eight of the injured were transported to a hospital in McAllen, Texas, four were taken to Edinburg, Texas, three were moved to a medical center in Kingsville, Texas, and two were transferred to Corpus Christi, according to My RGV. The injuries ranged from critical to serious in severity.

