White House Climate Czar’s Private Jet Has Made 16 Trips This Year: REPORT

A private jet belonging to the family of White House climate czar John Kerry has reportedly been used over a dozen times this year, flight records show.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s family jet took 16 trips since January 2021, mainly within Massachusetts, between his home in Martha’s Vineyard and the Boston International Airport, according to flight documents obtained by Fox News.

Flight records also show trips between Idaho and Boston, which occurred while Kerry was overseas. The Idaho Press reported Kerry and his wife are part-time residents in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Other 2021 flight records show multiple trips between Boston, Idaho and California, according to Fox News.

“Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” a spokesperson for Kerry told Fox News.

John Kerry says Donald Trump destroyed the U.S.’s credibility on climate change https://t.co/c2GS5Uz8QI — David Papp (@DavidPapp) August 5, 2021

Flight records show that before Kerry joined the Biden administration, his family’s private jet was in the air for more than 20 hours from February 2020 to January 2021, resulting in roughly 116 metric tons of carbon emissions, according to Fox News. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates the average passenger emits 4.6 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Kerry said he offsets his carbon emissions, but it is unclear how, according to Fox News. Recent financial documents estimate the private jet’s value at over $1 million.

Kerry has been criticized in the past for his advocacy on climate change while also traveling on a private jet.

In October 2019, Kerry flew privately to Iceland to receive the Arctic Circle Award for climate leadership, according to Fox News. The trip emitted about 88 tons of carbon dioxide.

Kerry defended flying privately to the event, saying it was “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: Europe Unveils Ambitious ‘Green Deal’ Plan To Cut Emissions By 2030)

Private jets emit more than 40 times as much carbon per passenger than commercial planes, according to The Guardian.

