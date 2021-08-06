Aaron Rodgers Makes Outrageous Throw In Practice

Aaron Rodgers’ arm is still absolutely golden.

The Packers tweeted a video of Rodgers slinging the ball around in practice Thursday, and he made a throw that has to be seen to be believed.

He tossed the ball into a net from a distance that appears to be about 40 yards or so. Watch the insane throw below.

Well, if there was any doubt about whether or not Rodgers can still play at a high level after an offseason of chaos, I’d say this video settles that debate.

He put that ball in the net with seemingly little to no effort at all. He just cocked back and let it fly.

Even though I hate the Packers and I hate the fact that the Lions have to play against Aaron Rodgers twice a year, anyone with eyes can admit that he’s one hell of an impressive player.

How many quarterbacks in the league do we think could make the throw he did in the video above? The answer for sure is under five.

The Packers are likely in for a monster season and it all begins and ends with Rodgers’ arm.