Three Volcanoes In Alaska Erupt At The Same Time

Three volcanoes in Alaska are simultaneously erupting, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The volcanoes are in remote parts of Alaska and are in various states of eruption.

Pavlov, Great Sitkin, and Semisopochnoi are all located in the Aleutian Islands, according to The AP. Pavlov and Semisopochnoi were seen producing ash clouds while Great Sitkin was producing a lava fountain. (RELATED: Intense Video Shows A Gigantic Volcano Exploding)

Pavlov is a snow- and ice-covered stratovolcano located nearly 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage on the southwestern end of the Alaska Peninsula, according to the AP. Pavlov is regarded as one of the state’s most active volcanoes in the Aleutian Islands arc of active and dormant volcanoes, the AP reported.

Three remote Alaska volcanoes, including one described as “very sneaky,” are in various states of eruption. So far, none of the small communities near the volcanoes have been affected. https://t.co/sk6pZhdhgS — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2021

Great Sitkin is a stratovolcano with a caldera and dome located approximately 1,150 miles southwest of Anchorage, according to the AP. There were reports of witnesses in the community of Adak seeing a lava fountain at the volcano, the AP reported.

“The fact that they just happen to walk outside and see it was really great,” Chris Waythomas, a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, said Thursday. “This lava fountain is kind of unusual for Great Sitkin, but it’s been fairly passive at this point.”

Semisopochnoi Volcano, is located on an uninhabited island at the western end of the Aleutian Islands. It produced an ash cloud that reached approximately 10,000 feet in the air, Waythomas said. The volcano has been previously erupting intermittently, the AP reported.

The eruptions come nearly a week after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska, the strongest earthquake in the state in decades.