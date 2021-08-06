Allyson Felix Wins Bronze In 400 Meters, Becomes Most-Decorated Female Track Athlete In Olympic History

Allyson Felix won her 10th Olympic medal after earning a bronze medal in the 400 meters Friday, making it her the most-decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history, The Associated Press reported.

Felix’s 10th Olympic medal matches Carl Lewis, who also had 10 medals and was the most-decorated track athlete, according to The AP. It also means she surpassed a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey, who has nine Olympic medals.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the gold in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.36 seconds.

Three years ago, Felix, 35, started a conversation about how women are treated in track and field and in sports, according to The AP. Nike cut women’s pay if they became pregnant, and Felix had a daughter in 2018, so she cut ties with her sponsor. (‘We’re Going To The Olympics, Baby!’: Allyson Felix And Quanera Hayes Qualify For Tokyo And Show The World Their Babies)

Felix wore a self-designed shoe from a company she started, according to The AP. If she races in the 4×400 relay, which will take place Saturday, Felix could win her 11th medal.

Felix has nine gold medals and three silver medals, starting at the 2004 Athens Games.