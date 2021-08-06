US Coast Guard Intercepts Over A Billion Dollars Worth Of Drugs

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it had confiscated drugs worth over $1.4 billion in a record-breaking seizure.

The Coast Guard announced in a press press release that it had brought almost 60,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana to Port Everglades, Florida.

The drugs were seized during 27 raids on drug smuggling boats in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard. U.S., Dutch and Canadian authorities worked together. (RELATED: Netflix Releases The Trailer For New Documentary ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami’)

“Canada and America are committed to expanding cooperation on defending North America against illicit trafficking and transnational crime and working together within our alliances,” said Major General Paul Ormsby, Canadian Defence Attache.

The Coast Guard will work with U.S. Attorney’s offices to prosecute those involved in the drug bust, according to the press release.

“Every bale of cocaine on this flight deck that doesn’t make it to our shores represents lives saved in New York, Philly, Chicago, Los Angeles or any town in the U.S. that’s dealing with pandemic levels of drug overdoses this year,” said Captain Todd Vance, a commanding officer on the Cutter James, the ship involved in the operation, in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

