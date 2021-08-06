Watch Clint Eastwood In The Trailer For ‘Cry Macho’

Clint Eastwood’s new movie “Cry Macho” looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A former rodeo star develops a bond with his ex-boss’s son while traveling from Mexico to Texas.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the first trailer for the movie, the legendary actor is going to be in prime form. Give it a watch below!

All Eastwood does is make heaters and that’s a fact. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a movie with him that I didn’t love.

The man simply doesn’t miss! Whether it’s from behind the camera or in front as the leading man, he’s great. Look no further than “Gran Torino” and “American Sniper” if you need two outstanding examples in the past 15 years.

Now, he’s bringing fans “Crying Macho,” and it looks like a classic redemption arc story about a man with plenty of demons.

Yeah, you don’t have to say much more. I’m 100% sold!

See Clint Eastwood Return to His Cowboy Ways in First Look at His New Film Cry Macho https://t.co/RBNjSpmJ0U 📷: Claire Folger pic.twitter.com/onppACaToJ — People (@people) August 5, 2021

You can catch Eastwood in “Cry Macho” starting September 17. It looks like it’s going to be required viewing.