Democrat State Senator Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Conduct With Minor

Arizona Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including sexual conduct with a minor.

The Phoenix Police Department received a report Wednesday that Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete had engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile in 2019, police said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Navarrete, 35, was elected to the Arizona legislature in 2016, and serves as state senator for Arizona’s 30th district.

AZ SENATOR ARRESTED: #ABC15 has confirmed through multiple sources that Sen. Tony Navarette (D) was arrested tonight for “sexual misconduct with a minor”. The alleged incident happened in 2019. pic.twitter.com/BuyTYGqgxY — Nicole Valdes (@NicoleValdesTV) August 6, 2021

“Detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, and on August 5th, developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, Otoniel Navarrete,” police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams told the DCNF.

“Navarrete was arrested and booked into jail on the evening of August 5th for multiple counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, among other charges,” Williams said. Police did not provide any additional information.

Arizona Senate Democrats acknowledged Navarrete’s arrest in a statement Friday, saying they had no further details on the situation. (RELATED: California Legislature Softens Sex Offender Registry Requirements For Sodomy With Minors)

Our statement on the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. We encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980 or text: 520-720-3383. pic.twitter.com/JCRPM5MMBz — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) August 6, 2021

“We are deeply disturbed by what we’ve learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete,” they said in the statement .

“These allegations and arrest are serious and deeply troubling. Right now, it’s important to allow for due process to take place through our judicial system,” they added.

Navarrete did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

