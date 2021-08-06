Denver Spends More On Homeless Than Its Students And Police

Denver spent twice as much money on its homeless population than it did on its students and police, a Common Sense Institute August report showed.

The city spent between $41,679 and $104,201 per person on its homeless population, compared to $19,202 per student in K-12 public schools in 2020, according to the report. In total it spent $481 million on healthcare, housing and other services for homeless people, over $100 million more than the Department of Public Safety’s budget.

Homeless spending was also roughly double the $20,000 average annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver, according to the report. (RELATED: All-Out Brawl Breaks Out In Venice Beach Boardwalk, Includes Man With Large Pole)

Denver’s homeless population increased by 25% between January 2017-2020, according to the report. The report did not measure the homeless population for the 2020-2021 period, but did note that emergency shelter “guests” increased by 46%.

Make your voice heard on Denver’s new draft plan for housing and homelessness. Goals include creation and preservation of 7,000 new affordable homes by 2026. Community meetings are set for 8/19 and 8/24. The public survey is open through 9/3. Check it out! https://t.co/zBfADgt1Iu pic.twitter.com/HtLH2KaPd1 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 4, 2021

Of the 6,104 homeless, 30% have experienced a form of substance abuse and 10% are veterans, according to the report.

The report was released one day after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued his five-year plan to combat the city’s homeless problem.

In a letter that accompanied the five-year plan, Hancock stressed the importance of housing stability. “The aim of all these steps and our entire strategy is to help as many of our unhoused residents as possible to enter housing- and to stay housed,” he wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.