Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says He’s In ‘No Rush’ To Name A Starting Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to name a starting QB in the near future.

Former Alabama star Jalen Hurts is likely going to start under center this season over Joe Flacco, but Sirianni isn’t ready to make that official. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to NFL.com, the young head coach said he’s in “no rush” to name a starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

Are we really going to play this game right now with the Eagles? Are the Eagles really going to try to convince fans that Jalen Hurts isn’t going to start?

Does anyone think for a single second the Eagles dumped Carson Wentz so that Joe Flacco could come in as the week one starter?

The answer is absolutely not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

Jalen Hurts is going to be the week one starter and it’s not even up for debate. He showed serious flashes last season, and Philly has every incentive in the world to ride with him given his dual-threat abilities.

I’m not saying he’s going to be a star, but he’s a much better option than Joe Flacco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

Stop playing games and name Hurts the starter. Playing coy isn’t fooling anyone.