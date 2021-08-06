Three Graves Found Under Parking Lot Of Tampa Bay Rays Stadium

A contractor hired to scan the parking lot of Tropicana Field for graves and human remains has identified three suspected graves, the Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office said in a press release.

“The three possible graves were part of the Oaklawn Cemetery, which was founded as a cemetery serving white citizens,” the release said. “The other areas of interest extend to adjacent cemeteries to the south including what was the Evergreen Cemetery, established as an African American cemetery, and the Moffett Cemetery, which served as the final resting place for citizens of all races.” (RELATED: Hundreds Of Unmarked Graves Found Near Former Boarding School In Canada)

While the number of potential graves discovered is small, it is not insignificant. Every person has value and no one should be forgotten. This process is of the utmost importance and we will continue to do right by these souls and all who loved them as we move forward. https://t.co/mzgTlJ9m5a — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) August 6, 2021

The city used Cardno for the scan for human remains in the parking lot. They used ground-penetrating radar that was able to identify the graves in Tropicana Field Parking Lots 1&2, at the southern boundary adjacent to 5th Avenue South as well as the freeway, I-275, the press release said.

