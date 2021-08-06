‘What Doesn’t Kill You Mutates And Tries Again’: Jennifer Aniston Doubles Down On Cutting Out Unvaccinated Friends

Actress Jennifer Aniston defended her choice to remove a number of people from her life who were not vaccinated for coronavirus or would not disclose their status on Thursday.

The former “Friends” actress took to her Instagram story to respond to a fan who asked “But if [Jennifer’s] vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about [having unvaxxed people] around her?”

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston posted in response to the fan’s query, referencing the delta variant.

Aniston admitted to cutting out “a few people” in her life who had “refused” to get vaccinated or provide their status in an InStyle magazine interview published Tuesday. She also said it was a person’s “moral and professional obligation to inform” because not everyone gets daily testing or isolates themselves.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die,” Aniston continued. “BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

“THAT is why I worry,” she added. “We have to care about more than just ourselves.”

While “The Morning Show” star acknowledged everyone had a right to have their own opinion in the InStyle interview, she lamented that “a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston announced back in May that she had received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that Americans were “extremely lucky and privileged” to have access to protection from the virus, but “that’s not the case everywhere.”

“As we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely No’: Jennifer Aniston On Using Dating Apps To Find A ‘Partner’)

Aniston followed up her explanation Thursday by sharing a different Instagram Story that displayed the quote “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

