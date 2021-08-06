Jim Harbaugh Is Selling An Incredible Mansion For $13 Million

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is selling an incredible estate.

According to Front Office Sports, the embattled coach of the Wolverines is selling a 8,500 square foot mansion in the San Francisco Bay Area. The house features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an entire guest house, a pool and a yoga studio. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much will the gigantic palace cost you? Only $13 million! So, if you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, you might have found something to purchase.

7 years after his time with the 49ers, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is selling his Bay Area home 🏠 ➖ 8,500 sq ft, 1.3 acres in Atherton

➖ 5 BR, 7 BA, guesthouse

➖ Pool, yoga studio, 30 solar panels It’s listed for $13 million, more than double what Harbaugh paid for it in 2012. pic.twitter.com/KEihEMWfOP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 2, 2021

Even though Michigan might be on the verge of firing Harbaugh if things go poorly this season, he’s clearly not hurting for cash if he offloads this property.

You know you’re living the good life when you’re selling a palace for more than double what you paid for it less than a decade ago.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I’m a real sucker for real estate porn. I think great real estate is among the most fascinating things on the planet, and you can add this mansion Harbaugh is trying to offload to the list.

Even though he can’t win the Big Ten, at least he’s not going to likely ever be poor after the check from this house clears.