‘Let Us Pray’: Britney Spears Announces She’s Now Catholic

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention when the superstar singer announced she had just gotten home from mass and that she was now Catholic.

“I just got back from mass,” the 39-year-old singer shared in a clip shared on Instagram on Thurdday showing her wearing a pretty floral dress. “I’m Catholic now…let us pray.” The post has since been deleted, but was noted by Newsweek.com in a piece published on Friday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“I’m Catholic now … let us pray !!!” –@britneyspears via Instagram pic.twitter.com/ISSleKmL2f — Zachary Mabry (@ZacMabry) August 6, 2021

The “Toxic” hitmaker was raised Baptist, but has talked about in the past how she goes “back and forth” between religions, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I grew up Baptist,” Spears previously shared. “But I studied Kabbalah so I go back and forth—but I do believe there is a god.”

In an interview in 2016, the “Gimme More” hitmaker talked about her beliefs and admitted they are for her and she’s not concerned with how others might feel about it.

“My relationship with god and myself, and that’s what matters to me,” Britney shared with V magazine, the outlet noted. “I really don’t care what most people think.”

In another post, the pop star took questions from fans but made it clear she wasn’t interested in talking about any of that “conservatorship drama.”

Spears recently won a battle in her ongoing conservatorship after a judge approved her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her, Fox News reported.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.