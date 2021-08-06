Meghan McCain Says Goodbye To ‘The View’

Meghan McCain said goodbye to the viewers and co-hosts of “The View” and called the last four years on and off the show “the best of times and the worst of times.”

“Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” the outgoing co-host shared during her final day on the talk show in a clip posted by the show Friday on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“It really has been incredible,” she added. “It will be on, you know, it’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with the crew, the producers, the audience for giving me four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective.”

“This has been a really wild ride, the past four years of my life,” McCain continued. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show,” McCain continued. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

The former Fox News host called her time “a really incredible, liberating experience” and explained how she will always cherish the time she spent on the show.

“So, thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” McCain shared. “And I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have.”

McCain first joined as a co-host in 2017 and has repeatedly generated headlines, as she’s gone head-to-head in heated arguments with her co-hosts as the outspoken, conservative voice. She announced she was leaving in July.