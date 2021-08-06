Pelosi Says She Is ‘Very Confident’ Democrats Will Win House In 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday she is “very confident” Democrats will maintain control of the House in 2022.

“I’m very confident that we will win the House,” Pelosi said during her weekly conference on Capitol Hill. House Republicans would need to pick up around five seats to reclaim the majority.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney reportedly told Democrats that the party needs to course-correct before 2022 by doing more to promote President Joe Biden’s agenda, sharing polling data with Democrats that showed Republicans with an edge, according to Politico.

After the November 2020 elections, Pelosi told Democrats that their party has a “mandate” after being called out by her colleagues in a caucus phone call for losing a number of seats they were hoping to win on election night. (RELATED: ‘We Have A Mandate!’: Pelosi Reportedly Hammers Distraught, Beleaguered House Dems)

Democrats in the House reportedly voiced their concerns about the future of the party with Pelosi in a 2020 caucus call, as Democrats did not expand their majority but instead lost several seats. Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal, causing Pelosi to fire back saying Democrats have a “mandate.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ‘The Squad’ In New Book)

“We lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again,” Spanberger reportedly said, adding that the party needs “to get back to basics.” Spanberger then reportedly said that “if we run this race again we will get fucking torn apart again in 2022.”

Pelosi said “I always run from behind,” when asked about the Politico report.