Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview

Netflix has dropped a new promo for “Stranger Things” season four.

Millions of fans around the globe have been clamoring for any information about the new season, but we haven’t gotten much at all. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, that changed Friday morning when the streaming giant dropped a 30-second promo. Give it a watch below.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Who is ready to run through a concrete barrier? My hand is up, folks! It is raised to the sky!

I’ve been waiting for any “Stranger Things” news and it’s only been a slow drip of information. We’ve survived on almost nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Then, out of nowhere, Netflix drops a promo featuring Hopper wielding a damn flamethrower! We knew he was alive, but why is he spitting fire? What is going on? These are the questions we need answered!

My heart won’t slow down!

We also now know season four is coming out in 2022. Am I pumped about that? No, but we all knew that was the likely landing date for the new season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

No matter what else happens today, my Friday has been made and I’m ready to roll with the whole crew. Let’s get after it!