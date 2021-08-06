‘Means A Lot That He’s Taking The Time’: Peyton Manning Says Tom Brady Will Be Sitting In His Section At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Peyton Manning revealed the NFL superstar that will be sitting in his section this weekend during his enshrinement at the Hall of Fame ceremony as none other than Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section,” Manning shared during Fox’s broadcast of the Hall of Fame preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The comments were noted by ESPN in a piece published on Friday.

“I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that, but that means a lot that he’s taking the time,” he added.

The 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB is also known for making some pretty hilarious post on social media and he made sure to not let the comments from the legendary quarterback go unmentioned. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

“I just need to make sure he’s [Manning’s] really done,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB tweeted. “Can’t risk this guy coming back…”

The two star quarterbacks have a long history together and were widely believed throughout most of the 2000s to be the best quarterbacks in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And the two legends have met numerous times on the field during their careers while Brady was with the New England Patriots, between 2000-2019, and Peyton was in the league for 18 seasons, first with the Indianapolis Colts for 14 and later the Denver Broncos for four.

In total their teams played each other 17 times, with Peyton led teams 3-2 in the playoffs against Brady’s, the outlet noted.

Peyton is possibly the reason Brady doesn’t have more Super Bowl rings after beating him and his team in three AFC title game matchups, CBS Sports.com reported.

Earlier this year when it was announced Manning had been voted to be in the Hall of Fame, the former Patriots’ QB talked about their historic rivalry.

“Peyton was someone that I always just admired as a quarterback, as a leader of a team,” Brady shared. “I always looked up to Peyton because he was a little older than me and always doing things the right way. His team was always in it. I know our teams had a rivalry against one another, but when you went against a Peyton-led team, you were going against the best team in the league. It’s no real surprise that he’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”