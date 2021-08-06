Police Chase A Car In The Bronx In Insane Viral Video

Police in New York have gone viral for a recent chase.

According to BroBible, police confronted a car Wednesday on Fordham Road in the Bronx, and that's when all hell broke loose.

The car refused to comply with the officers' orders, attempted to drive away, caused a bunch of damage and eventually managed to evade capture.

You can watch the wild mayhem unfold below.

BroBible also reported that more than a dozen people were injured during the incident, but the police didn't end up arresting anyone!

Yes, after all the chaos and carnage, the guy managed to slip away!

I’ve seen a lot of crazy police videos over the years, but this one is unique. It wasn’t a high speed chase, the guy appeared to be completely boxed in, the cops were right on top of him and he still managed to get away.

It makes no sense to me how this happened. How the hell did the police not catch the driver?

The bad news for whoever was behind the wheel is that the license plate is tied to a name. So, while somebody might have escaped during the Wednesday chase, odds are they’ll eventually be found.

Let us know what you thought of the chase in the comments below!