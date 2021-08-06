REPORT: Houston Police Want To Speak With Nia Lewis After She Made Viral Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

Houston police reportedly want to speak with Nia Lewis about Deshaun Watson.

Lewis recently went mega-viral after she made allegations about her experiences with Deshaun Watson during massage sessions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, she alleged that the Houston Texans dual-threat quarterback wanted her to touch “inside of his butt.”

According to Amy Dash, Houston police are “inquiring about how it can reach and interview” Lewis about her alleged interactions with Watson.

Dash reported that Lewis hasn’t filed a civil suit against Watson and there are no settlement talks happening.

Deshaun Watson update: Houston PD has reportedly been inquiring about how it can reach and interview this woman who did an alleged tell all on Youtube but has not filed a civil suit, acc’d to sources. 👇 Plus, I’m told there are zero settlement talks happening https://t.co/N6I641Xclb — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 5, 2021

While this is happening, trade talks for Watson are reportedly “heating up” and the NFL hasn’t taken any action against the quarterback.

Source: Talks are heating up between #Eagles and #Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade. Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 5, 2021

This right here is why I think trading for Watson is borderline insane. There is no guarantee he plays this season and the police are reportedly interested in talking to another accuser.

If a GM pulls the trigger on a trade and Roger Goodell suspends him or the police press charges, then you’re going to lose your job.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them. We’re nowhere near being done with this situation.