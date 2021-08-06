Robert Griffin III Signs With ESPN As A College Football And NFL Analyst

Robert Griffin III is headed to ESPN.

The network announced Thursday that the Baylor Heisman winner "has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst."

RGIII will commentate college football games on ESPN and ABC and will also appear on ESPN’s studio coverage, according to the announcement.

The former second overall pick is still hopeful he can eventually return to the NFL, but if he doesn’t, he’s all in on ESPN.

There had been some chatter about this after Bobby Burack at Outkick broke the news back in July. Now, it’s a done deal.

RGIII is an insanely intelligent person and he obviously knows a ton about football. He won the Heisman playing at Baylor and spent several seasons in the NFL after Washington picked him second overall.

Injuries while in the NFL stunted his ability to be a consistent starter, but he still cashed plenty of checks along the way.

Now, it’s time for him to make the jump to TV, and something tells me he’s going to be just fine.