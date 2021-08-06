24-Year-Old Woman Who Was Part Of Dirt Bike Gang Arrested For Dragging Mom Out Of Car, Beating Her

A woman in Rhode Island was reportedly arrested Thursday in connection with a Tuesday road-rage incident that left a 35-year-old mother injured after she was dragged from her car and beaten by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders.

Shyanne Boisverry, 24, was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct related to the incident, the Boston Globe reported.

The incident unfolded Tuesday night when the unidentified victim and her 8-year-old daughter, her puppy and a friend were driving in Providence and encountered a group of ATV and dirt bike riders at an intersection, according to the report. When the group of riders didn’t turn after the light turned green, the victim reportedly honked at the group and turned down a side street.

Moments later while at another traffic light the group of riders allegedly surrounded her car, with several riders opening her driver side door and dragging her out into the street, according to the Boston Globe. The woman was then allegedly beat on the street before the group drove away. (RELATED: Police Share Photo Of Woman Leaning Out Of Car With AK-47 At Illegal ‘Speed Event’)

Video obtained by ABC 6 reporter Dominique Turner appears to show the woman being beaten in the middle of the road. At one point the woman is seen being repeatedly punched in the head.

#EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the brutal attack on a woman who was pulled from her car by ATV/dirt bike riders Tuesday night.

I’ll have more on @ABC6 at 4, 5, and 6. https://t.co/LC00ApG9Ph pic.twitter.com/rUBtofrsS3 — DOMINIQUE TURNER (@DomTurnerABC6) August 4, 2021

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called the incident “awful” and said police are working to “bring those responsible to justice.”

We had an awful incident in our city last night that left a young woman shaken and injured. We will continue to dedicate all our available resources to getting these illegal ATVs off our streets and to bring those responsible to justice. — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) August 4, 2021

Councilman David Salvatore released a statement Wednesday calling the attack “disturbing and deeply unsettling.” Salvatore called on the city to address the recent spike in violence “which has become an out of control, almost daily threat to the safety of our residents.”

“A woman driving in her car with her infant child should not have to fear being a victim of brutal physical violence,” he continued.

Council President John Igliozzi sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee asking him to deploy the state police to assist the Providence Police Department in “stopping the violent crime wave the City is currently experiencing.”